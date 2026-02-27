Over 100 selected in Amaravati recruitment drive

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in coordination with the Department of Skills Development & Training, Government of Andhra Pradesh, and the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), successfully conducted a Job Mela at the Amaravati Skill Hub, Thullur.

It aimed at strengthening employment opportunities by connecting skilled candidates with leading industry partners across the Capital Region.

A total of 318 candidates participated in the recruitment drive, with prominent organisations including SandSpace Technologies Private Limited, Macsoft Technologies, SBI Cards, ECOMAC Construction Chemical Manufacturer – Innovsource Services Private Limited, LMS – Tata Electronics, Quess Corp Limited, and Eenadu taking part in the hiring process.

The Job Mela recorded encouraging outcomes, with 104 candidates selected and 31 candidates shortlisted for further stages of recruitment across sectors such as IT, Digital Marketing, Construction, Banking, Electronics Manufacturing, Media, and Technical Services. Out of the 104 candidates finally selected, 20 candidates received on-the-spot offer letters during the Job Mela.

The event witnessed active engagement from candidates possessing diverse educational qualifications reflecting the growing demand for skill-based employment opportunities in Amaravati and surrounding regions.