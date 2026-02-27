Stone laid for APSEB engineers’ guest house to strengthen Andhra Pradesh power sector

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Energy Department Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said the state government is committed to strengthening institutional capacity and delivering reliable power services through modernisation, employee welfare, and infrastructure expansion.

At the stone-laying ceremony for the APSEB Engineers’ Association Guest House at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Thursday, Vijayanand described the project as a progressive step that should be completed swiftly with planning and quality standards. He said the facility would provide comfortable accommodation for engineers across the state.

Since 2017, the Energy Department has taken measures to improve institutional infrastructure, including the development of Vidyut Soudha with advanced engineering standards. Vijayanand noted that such initiatives reflect the department’s commitment to systematic growth.

He also highlighted the proposal for a conference hall, which would facilitate technical discussions, seminars, and mentoring between senior and junior officers.

P Pulla Reddy, in-charge cmd of APGENCO and MD of APCPDCL, termed the initiative a significant milestone. Vijayanand conveyed his best wishes and expressed hope for its early completion.