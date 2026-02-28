Lokesh to launch Blue Jet project on February 28

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday will attend the ground breaking ceremony of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, one of India’s leading manufacturers of contrast media intermediates used in medical imaging.
The Rs 2,300-crore greenfield pharmaceutical manufacturing facility coming up at Rambilli Industrial Park in Anakapalle, will be a key scale-up of India’s specialty pharma and CDMO capabilities.
Spread across over 102 acres near Visakhapatnam, the project will create new production capacities for contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners and multipurpose chemistry units. The facility will be developed in phases and is targeted to become operational in 2028-29.
Founded in 1968 as Jet Chemicals Private Limited, Blue Jet Healthcare has evolved into a science-led specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients company headquartered in Maharashtra.
At present, it operates as an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), supplying advanced pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs, contrast media intermediates and high-intensity sweeteners to customers across India, Europe, the United States and other international markets. The company is recognised as one of India’s leading players in contrast media intermediates and an early pioneer of saccharin manufacturing in India.
Over decades, it has built expertise in manufacturing scale-up and global regulatory-compliant production, positioning itself as a supplier to multinational pharmaceutical companies.
The Rambilli project entails an investment of approximately Rs 2,300 crore and is expected to generate 1,750 direct jobs and 250 indirect jobs, strengthening the industrial profile of the Vizag economic region.
The facility will integrate an advanced Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) with marine discharge connectivity and incorporate Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technologies. As per the company profile, it is designed to enable a 70% reduction in energy consumption while recovering 90-95% of wastewater - a critical factor as global pharma supply chains tighten ESG and compliance benchmarks.
The investment is expected to deepen India’s domestic manufacturing base in high-value specialty intermediates at a time when global pharmaceutical companies are increasingly supply chains beyond single geographies.