Lokesh to launch Blue Jet project on February 28

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday will attend the ground breaking ceremony of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, one of India’s leading manufacturers of contrast media intermediates used in medical imaging.

The Rs 2,300-crore greenfield pharmaceutical manufacturing facility coming up at Rambilli Industrial Park in Anakapalle, will be a key scale-up of India’s specialty pharma and CDMO capabilities.

Spread across over 102 acres near Visakhapatnam, the project will create new production capacities for contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners and multipurpose chemistry units. The facility will be developed in phases and is targeted to become operational in 2028-29.

Founded in 1968 as Jet Chemicals Private Limited, Blue Jet Healthcare has evolved into a science-led specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients company headquartered in Maharashtra.

At present, it operates as an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), supplying advanced pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs, contrast media intermediates and high-intensity sweeteners to customers across India, Europe, the United States and other international markets. The company is recognised as one of India’s leading players in contrast media intermediates and an early pioneer of saccharin manufacturing in India.