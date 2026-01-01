NTR district comes up with roadmap for rapid growth

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector G Lakshmisha on Wednesday said the district had recorded major development gains through coordinated efforts of departments, officials and public representatives, and was stepping into the New Year with a clear roadmap for all-round growth.

The Collector said the district was implementing sector-wise plans aligned with the Swarna Andhra vision, targeting 18.5 per cent annual growth.

He noted that the NTR district ranked first in the State with a score of 83 across 315 key performance indicators (KPIs). The per capita income, stood at Rs 3.21 lakh in 2023-24, has a total target of Rs 4.17 lakh in the current financial year.

Lakshmisha said constituency-wise vision plans were being executed in coordination with elected representatives, focusing on local needs. Initiatives include additional healthcare facilities, promotion of the “One Family-One Entrepreneur” programme and establishment of MSME parks, with works underway in three constituencies.

He said the Yoga Andhra programme was successfully implemented, earning two world records, and that Dasara festivities were conducted smoothly despite heavy crowds and Krishna river inflows.

Emphasising speed and ease of doing business, the Collector said constructive feedback was being used to plug gaps.

With the services sector contributing nearly 67 per cent to the district economy, efforts were on to develop NTR district as a tourism hub through innovative programmes, including the Andhra Taxi App and special tourism packages.

He added that data-driven, real-time governance and analytics-based decision-making were strengthening administration, and described Vijayawada as a key gateway to the Amaravati region.