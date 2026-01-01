Vijayawada: CPR program to empower citizens with life-saving skills

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, in collaboration with the Indian Resuscitation Council Federation (IRCF), successfully conducted a CPR Training Programme on 31st December 2025 at Alochana Hall, Dr NTRUHS, Vijayawada.

The programme was organised under the inspiring theme “Every Citizen a Life Saver – Your Two Hands Can Save Life – Make in India”, with the objective of empowering citizens and institutional staff with essential life-saving skills.

The event was graced by P Chandrasekhar, MD, DM, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Dr NTRUHS, as the Chief Guest, who emphasized the critical role of early resuscitation and the University’s commitment to extending life-support training beyond healthcare professionals. Dr V Radhika Reddy, MD, Registrar, Dr NTRUHS attended the programme as the Guest of Honour and highlighted the importance of CPR in responding to cardiac emergencies.

Dr SSC Chakra Rao, Chairman, IRCF, underscored the critical need for CPR for every citizen of India, aligning it with the Government of India’s “Make in India” vision to build self-reliant, indigenous life-saving training systems and empower every citizen to respond to medical emergencies.

The programme was efficiently coordinated by Prof. K Susila, Registrar, APNMC, and received enthusiastic feedback from participants.

This initiative marks another significant step by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences towards creating a safer, responsive community through resuscitation training.