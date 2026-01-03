Another 1.5 km stretch of Seed Access Road opens in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Infrastructure development in the capital region has gained momentum with the opening of another 1.5 km stretch of the Seed Access Road. The new road reduces travel distance between Vijayawada and Amaravati, easing traffic on the Karakatta route.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Narayana inspected the ongoing construction of the steel bridge across the Guntur channel, which is expected to further improve connectivity.

He directed the contractors to complete the bridge works by the end of January, ensuring that commuters will no longer have to depend on the Karakatta road. As part of capital region development, the government has also initiated gram sabhas in capital villages to gather feedback from residents on infrastructure projects. On the first day, Minister Narayana and MLA Shravan Kumar participated in meetings at Nelapadu and Malkapuram villages, listening to villagers’ opinions on ongoing works.

Speaking to the media, Narayana said, “The CM has instructed us to focus on village development along with capital construction. Since the coalition government came to power, we have prioritised capital issues. Trunk road works are progressing rapidly, and layouts for basic amenities are being finalised. Officials have designed underground drainage systems to avoid problems during monsoon.”

He assured that development works in 29 capital villages will be completed within six months. The minister also announced that the second phase of land pooling will begin on January 7, further accelerating Amaravati’s growth.