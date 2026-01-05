Andhra government committed to BC staff welfare: Minister S Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding employees’ rights, and supporting Backward Class (BC) workers during the BC and OBC Employees’ State Conference held at Tummalapalli Kala Kshetram in Vijayawada.

Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha, who attended the conference as a chief guest, emphasised that government employees are the “bridge” to governance. She noted that the conference was organised to send a strong message to the nation about the role of BC and OBC employees.

Expressing pride in participating as a BC Minister, Savita thanked BC Association leaders, including president Guttula Veerabrahmam and honorary president Apparao for their efforts in making the event a success.

Education, she stressed, is the key to BC and OBC progress, citing initiatives such as DSC recruitment, civil services coaching, BC hostels, and modernisation of gurukul schools. She also announced plans to celebrate Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary on April 11 at the State level.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra described the conference as historic, being the first of its kind in Amaravati. He said the government is considering a special “BC Protection Act” to safeguard communities from discrimination. Ravindra urged BCs to rise beyond being seen as a vote bank, and welcomed the formation of district-level committees. He noted that the current government stands firmly behind the BCs to ensure their uplift.