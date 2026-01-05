AP Health Minister Satya Kumar moots Rs 1 lakh aid for organ donors’ kin

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Y Satya Kumar Yadav has appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to provide a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to families of organ donors.

Such support will not only bring solace to grieving households but also encourage more people to come forward for organ donation, he opined.

The Health Minister noted that under his initiative, donors’ funerals are already being conducted with government honours. As per GO 95 issued on August 8, 2024, senior district officials, including the Collector or Joint Collector, will attend the funeral ceremonies. In addition, the Jeevan Daan programme provides `10,000 as immediate financial aid to the families of donors.

Organ donation has seen a remarkable rise in recent years. In 2025 alone, 93 deceased persons donated 301 organs, giving a new lease of life to several patients across the State, he highlighted. Satya Kumar emphasised that despite immense grief, donor families have shown extraordinary generosity, inspiring society at large.