Tenders worth Rs 54 crore finalised for sports infrastructure across AP: SAAP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu has said that the State sports sector, which earlier suffered from the lack of a clear policy and infrastructure, is now witnessing a comprehensive revival under the present government.

Speaking at the SAAP headquarters on Sunday, Ravi Naidu said a comprehensive sports policy was introduced on the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, adopting the Sports Authority of India (SAI) model with a focus on Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games.

“Sports policies of around 17 states, including Tamil Nadu, were studied as part of the process. Tenders worth about Rs 54 crore have been finalised for sports infrastructure across the state. Key projects include development of Kodirammurthy Stadium in Srikakulam, construction of a Rs 25-crore modern stadium at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam, a sports school in Vizianagaram this year, and a proposed residential sports school for tribal children in the Araku-Paderu region,” he said.

He said the government has allotted 28.30 acres to the Sports department in Tirupati to develop it as a major sports hub. “To ensure job security for athletes, a 3 per cent horizontal reservation for eligible sportspersons in government jobs is being implemented,” he added. Responding to the Kabaddi Association controversies, Ravi Naidu said FIRs were filed after a committee found forged birth certificates during verification.

"Athletes must upload certificates through the sports app every three months and participate only in SAAP-recognised events, while all associations must upload documents by January 15, 2026," he added.