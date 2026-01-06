BJP launches Janata Varadhi for resolving public issues

VIJAYAWADA: AP BJP president PVN Madhav has said that the party has launched the Janata Varadhi programme across the State with the objective of acting as a bridge between the people and the government and ensuring effective redressal of public grievances.

Madhav on Monday submitted a memorandum highlighting various public issues to NTR district Joint Collector S Ilakkiya at the district Collectorate and later received petitions directly from citizens.

He personally intervened in several cases by contacting concerned officials over the phone, which drew appreciation from beneficiaries.

The BJP State president said the State government has initiated a special drive to address long-pending revenue-related issues, expressing confidence that problems unresolved for decades would now be settled.

He said Janata Varadhi would be conducted every Monday at district headquarters across AP, covering grievances related to 126 government departments, and would later be extended to mandal-level centres.

He pointed out that people are facing hardships due to land-related issues such as properties being listed under Section 22-A and lack of proper registrations. He said the government has taken steps to bring all Tahsildars onto a common platform to ensure faster resolution of issues.