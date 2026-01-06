Government provided Rs 4,498 crore tariff relief to power consumers: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has once again demonstrated its leadership in the power sector under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced.

He said the State government has taken the unprecedented step of bearing `4,498 crore worth of electricity dues on behalf of consumers, thereby easing the financial burden across households, farmers, and industries.

The Minister explained that through the newly introduced True Down mechanism, electricity tariffs have been reduced by 13 paise per unit, a first in the State’s history.

He emphasised that, unlike the previous government, which imposed repeated tariff hikes due to unscientific power purchase decisions, the present administration has corrected the system transparently and responsibly.

He reiterated that the government has assured there will be no tariff hikes during its five-year term, protecting the interests of all sections of society.

Marking a milestone, the Energy Minister, along with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, local MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, and senior APTRANSCO officials, inaugurated a 132/33 kV substation at Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore, the facility will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the airport, two mandals, and nearby villages. The new substation will also reduce the load on the existing Ganguru substation and serve as a second power source for the airport.

Gottipati highlighted that line losses, which earlier stood at around 16 percent, have now been brought down to below 11 percent. He noted that over 75,000 agricultural power connections have been released to farmers, and nine hours of daytime power supply is being ensured.