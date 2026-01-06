Siddhartha Academy celebrates 50 years with grand events, dignitaries

VIJAYAWADA: Siddhartha Academy, one of AP’s premier educational societies, is celebrating its Golden Jubilee with a series of landmark events.

Established in 1975 by 250 visionaries from diverse professions, the Academy has grown into a major educational hub, managing 18 institutions that serve 28,000 students with the support of 4,000 staff.

The Golden Jubilee year will be inaugurated on March 7, 2025, by the then Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The launch featured Quest Talks by eminent academicians and scientists, state and South India-level sports, cultural, and literary competitions, an industry conclave, and a public medical and science exhibition.

The main Golden Jubilee function is scheduled for January 7, 2026, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Guest and Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, as distinguished guest. Eight major donors will be felicitated during the ceremony.

Siddhartha Academy’s portfolio includes three Arts & Science colleges, two CBSE schools, and many colleges spanning engineering, medicine, hotel management, and nursing. Many of these enjoy autonomous status.