Preventive measures vital to curb human trafficking in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Ensuring that girl children do not fall victim to human trafficking and guaranteeing their safety through strict preventive measures is the government’s primary goal, said A Suryakumari, Secretary of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare.

Speaking at a regional-level “Training of Trainers on Prevention of Human Trafficking and Girl Child Safety” programme held at Jade Suites Hotel near Benz Circle on Tuesday, she stressed that preventive action before problems arise yields better results than seeking solutions afterward.

She noted that the government has introduced several schemes for child protection and women’s empowerment, giving them top priority. To coordinate these schemes, District Mission Coordinators have been appointed as nodal officers in every district.

Youth groups called ‘Yuva’ and girls’ groups called ‘Sakhi’ have been formed, covering nearly 23 lakh children across the state, with the aim of achieving 100 percent coverage including government and private schools, residential institutions, and children.