Vijayawada Book Fest witnesses surge in interest in devotional literature

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when digital content dominates reading habits, the Vijayawada Book Festival being organised at the IGMC Stadium is witnessing a remarkable resurgence of interest in spiritual and devotional literature, reflecting a growing quest for values, inner strength, and cultural roots among readers.

Out of the 242 stalls set up at the festival, around 10 are exclusively dedicated to spiritual books, while nearly 50 others feature spiritual titles alongside general publications. These stalls are drawing steady crowds throughout the day, particularly students, youth, parents, and senior citizens.

A major highlight of the festival is the strong presence of Telugu spiritual classics and devotional books.

Prominent titles include Srimad Bhagavatam, Srimad Ramayanam, Mahabharatam and Bhagavad Gita, along with a wide range of Bhakti literature and Vedanta texts.

These timeless works continue to attract readers seeking philosophical depth and spiritual guidance. Illustrated devotional books, prayer manuals and simplified spiritual guides are particularly popular among families.

Devotional biographies and writings of saints and spiritual leaders, including Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda and other revered figures, are also in high demand, indicating sustained interest in inspirational lives and teachings.

Children’s spiritual literature forms a significant segment at the festival. Books such as Ramayana Stories, Krishna Leelas, Puranic story collections, moral value stories and devotional tales, along with colouring and activity books based on epics and Puranas, are selling rapidly. Parents are actively encouraging children to choose books that combine engaging storytelling with moral and ethical values.