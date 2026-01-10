Avakai-Amaravathotsavam of Cinema draws crowds

VIJAYAWADA: The second day of the Avakai-Amaravathotsavam of Cinema, Culture and Literature was celebrated at Bhavani Island on Friday, with traditional art programmes attracting large numbers of city residents and tourists.

A martial arts training camp organised as part of the festival drew keen interest, with young participants demonstrating skill and discipline. Performances by noted Nagada percussion artists added to the festive atmosphere and received a strong response from the audience.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha attended the programme and congratulated the artists for their contribution to the preservation of traditional art forms. In a lighter moment, the Collector also played the Nagada, drawing applause from the gathering.

Lakshmisha said festivals such as Amaravathotsavam play an important role in promoting cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations. He said the festival has been receiving good public response and added that more attractive programmes have been planned in the coming days.

The Amaravathotsavam aims to provide a platform for traditional arts while offering a cultural experience to visitors at Bhavani Island.