Kondapalli toys a cultural gift of Telugu heritage: EU Ambassador

VIJAYAWADA: European Union Ambassador Hervé Delphin on Friday described Kondapalli toys as a priceless cultural gift of the Telugu people to the world and said the centuries-old craft reflects Andhra Pradesh’s rich heritage, artistic excellence and sustainable traditions.

The Ambassador visited the Kondapalli Experience Centre, run by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, at Kondapalli. District Collector G Lakshmisha, NTR, and Joint Collector S Ilakkiya accompanied him.

Authorities accorded the Ambassador a traditional Sankranti welcome with rangoli, harathi, flower garlands and festive decorations.

At the Experience Centre, Ambassador Delphin closely observed the toy-making process and interacted with artisans to understand the techniques, pricing, and craftsmanship involved.

He expressed admiration at how simple softwood is transformed into exquisite artefacts through skilled craftsmanship.

Appreciating their work, he said each toy tells a story and each colour reflects a distinct cultural identity.

He praised the Andhra Pradesh government and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for promoting Telugu art and handicrafts globally and said Kondapalli artisans deserve international recognition.

Later, the Ambassador sampled a traditional Andhra meal served on banana leaves and praised the flavours of Guntur gongura chutney, country chicken curry, Rayalaseema ulavacharu and Nellore fish curry. After tasting pootharekulu and bobbatlu, he said the sweets matched European desserts.

Speaking later, the Ambassador said he discussed the Blue Valley initiative with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to develop Andhra Pradesh’s long coastline as an economic growth hub with European technology and investments.

He said the discussions also covered cooperation in infrastructure, energy, education, trade, tourism and culture, and expressed confidence that EU–India relations would strengthen further through deeper economic and cultural partnerships.