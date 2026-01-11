Amaravati Avakaya Festival concludes

VIJAYAWADA: The vibrant three-day Amaravati Avakaya Festival in Vijayawada concluded in grandeur on Sunday evening. Held at Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island, the event drew an impressive crowd of over 45,000 visitors, showcasing Telugu culture, cuisine, and arts.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest. He announced that the festival will now be organized annually under the directive of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, with the next edition scheduled for December 17–19, 2026. Durgesh emphasised branding the festival as a cultural identity of AP.

Highlighting the revival of arts, the Minister declared that Nandi Natakotsavams and the prestigious Nandi Awards will soon return under the leadership of CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. He criticized the neglect of arts under the previous government and noted that the coalition has already reinstated recognitions like the Kandukuri and Ugadi awards.

The festival featured diverse programs, including plays, literary discussions, and performances.