Andhra Pradesh Minister Satya Kumar Yadav urges youth to donate blood, save lives

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Y Satya Kumar Yadav has exhorted youth to come forward in greater numbers to donate blood voluntarily, stressing that their gesture can save many lives.

Speaking ahead of National Youth Day on January 12, he noted that voluntary blood donation in Andhra Pradesh currently stands at 88.6%, but emphasised that the goal is to reach 100%.

According to official data, Andhra Pradesh collected 7.03 lakh units of blood up to December in the 2025-26 financial year, compared to 5.34 lakh units in the previous year. Of this, nearly 88.5% came from voluntary donors, while the remainder was provided by relatives of patients.

Blood is collected through government hospitals, the Red Cross Society, charitable organisations, and other institutions, totalling 394 centres across the State.

The Health Minister highlighted that donated blood has been distributed free of cost to patients in need, including 94,262 units for mothers and infants, 73,048 units for cancer patients, 54,581 units for accident victims, 19,161 units for sickle cell patients, and 17,274 units for those suffering from thalassemia. “One unit of blood can save three lives,” he said, adding that rare blood groups like O negative are especially vital in medical emergencies.

On Monday, he will attend a blood donation camp at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada as part of National Youth Day celebrations. Around 40 blood donation camps are planned across the State to mark the occasion.