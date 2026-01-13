Andhra First Lady honours sports champions at Sankranti festival

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh First Lady Sameera Nazeer presented trophies to sports and games competitions winners organised at AP Lok Bhavan on the eve of the Sankranti festival, at a programme held in Durbar Hall here on Monday.

In the women’s category, Manogna won the chess competition, while Aruna Kumari and Priyanka won carroms. Saroja won musical chairs, Vijaya Lakshmi and Aruna Kumari won Tennikoit, while Aruna Kumari and Vani Prasanna won Badminton, and Vijayalakshmi won Tug of war and her team won Rangoli competitions.

In the men’s category, the team led by Major Amandeep Singh won the Cricket match, while Emanuel won Chess, A Khadar Jeelani and Nagaraju won the carrom, Veera Babu and Rajesh won Badminton and the Sashi Teja team won the Tug of War competitions.

Sameera Nazeer congratulated the winners and all the officers and staff members who participated in various sports and games competitions for their sportsmanship spirit.

G Anantha Ramu, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor, appreciated the officers and staff members of Lok Bhavan for the successful organisation of the sports events on the eve of the Sankranti festival.