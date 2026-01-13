Visakhapatnam City gears up for Sankranti amid kite-flying frenzy

VIZAG: The skies of Visakhapatnam are alive with kites as residents prepare to celebrate the Sankranti festival. Children and families are flocking to markets to buy kites while terraces and rooftops across the city fill with colourful creations.

At the same time, authorities are urging the public to take precautions to avoid accidents and to follow safety guidelines.

Kite sellers say the demand for kites has surged this year. Ramesh, who has set up a seasonal stall, told The New Indian Express, “People are coming in large numbers to buy kites. Prices range from `10 to `2,000. We have kites in cartoon and traditional shapes including dragons, elephants and snakes. There is something for everyone.”

For kite enthusiast Pujitha, flying kites is a festival tradition. She said, “As children, my brothers and I used to make kites from craft papers and add glitter to make them colourful. Today, stores offer a wide variety of bright kites in different shapes. Kite flying is a tradition that brings joy across generations. I prefer handmade kites as they are safer and encourage creativity in children.”

Authorities are emphasising safety during the festival. G. Shyambabu, Superintending Engineer of APEPDCL, Visakhapatnam Circle, said that kites should be flown only in areas away from power lines and electricity poles. Torn kites caught on wires or transformers should not be touched. Any electrical accidents must be reported immediately to 1912. Children should always be supervised by adults, and caution should be taken when installing or removing flex banners near electricity lines.

The Visakhapatnam City Police have issued a complete ban on Chinese manja ahead of Sankranti. Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi warned that the sale, storage, transportation and use of Chinese manja are illegal under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and violations will result in criminal action.