Tech transforms Sankranti cockfights into grand spectacles in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Sankranti festival this year has witnessed an unprecedented blend of tradition and technology, particularly in rural Andhra Pradesh, where organisers have adopted a digital approach to manage and enhance celebrations.

LED screens have been installed at cockfight arenas to live-telecast the bouts, enabling spectators to watch the action clearly without overcrowding the pits. CC cameras have been installed extensively across arenas, with continuous surveillance by organisers.

Night-time cockfights have been planned this year, marking a significant shift from traditional daytime events.

These events, supported by powerful lighting systems and illuminated arenas, have extended the celebrations well into the night, creating a festive atmosphere resembling a carnival in several villages.

High-stakes gambling is also being conducted in a more organised manner this year. Permissions have reportedly been granted for the three-day festival, and technology has been deployed to regulate entry and betting activities.

ID cards, membership cards, wrist bands and tags are being used to control access, a move aimed at maintaining order and accountability. Organisers say these measures are intended to prevent disputes and ensure smooth conduct of events. Professional bouncers have been inducted at major venues to manage crowds, regulate entry points and swiftly handle any untoward situations.

“We have been organising traditional cockfights for the past few years. We have witnessed an overwhelming response that is increasing year by year. To control the crowd, this year we are implementing passes and tag systems for entry to the arenas,” said an organiser from Kankipadu, Krishna district.