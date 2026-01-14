Tech transforms Sankranti cockfights into grand spectacles in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Sankranti festival this year has witnessed an unprecedented blend of tradition and technology, particularly in rural Andhra Pradesh, where organisers have adopted a digital approach to manage and enhance celebrations.
LED screens have been installed at cockfight arenas to live-telecast the bouts, enabling spectators to watch the action clearly without overcrowding the pits. CC cameras have been installed extensively across arenas, with continuous surveillance by organisers.
Night-time cockfights have been planned this year, marking a significant shift from traditional daytime events.
These events, supported by powerful lighting systems and illuminated arenas, have extended the celebrations well into the night, creating a festive atmosphere resembling a carnival in several villages.
High-stakes gambling is also being conducted in a more organised manner this year. Permissions have reportedly been granted for the three-day festival, and technology has been deployed to regulate entry and betting activities.
ID cards, membership cards, wrist bands and tags are being used to control access, a move aimed at maintaining order and accountability. Organisers say these measures are intended to prevent disputes and ensure smooth conduct of events. Professional bouncers have been inducted at major venues to manage crowds, regulate entry points and swiftly handle any untoward situations.
“We have been organising traditional cockfights for the past few years. We have witnessed an overwhelming response that is increasing year by year. To control the crowd, this year we are implementing passes and tag systems for entry to the arenas,” said an organiser from Kankipadu, Krishna district.
Special stages and elaborate decorations have been arranged at cockfight venues, transforming them into festival arenas and adding visual appeal. Decorative lighting, themed backdrops and enhanced seating arrangements have turned traditional pits into grand venues. Organisers say these arrangements are meant to enhance the festive experience and attract crowds.
To further increase outreach and attraction, social media influencers have also been booked to promote the events.
Influencers are seen live-streaming, posting reels and sharing updates from the venues, giving the celebrations wider visibility across digital platforms. This has drawn visitors from nearby towns, adding a modern promotional element to the traditional festival.
Locals say that during the earlier government, restrictions limited celebrations in many regions, resulting in subdued festivities. This year, the coalition government has reportedly directed police officials to grant permissions and avoid interference, allowing people to celebrate freely while maintaining basic oversight.
The impact of these widespread celebrations is felt in the economy. Shopping activity has surged dramatically, with markets witnessing heavy footfall throughout the season.
Sales of clothes, utensils, sweets, kites and other items have recorded an “unbelievable” rise, according to traders, who describe this Sankranti as one of the most profitable seasons in recent years.