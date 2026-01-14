Vijayawada Chief Commercial Supervisor gets Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Commercial Supervisor of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR), S Thirumalai Kumar, has been conferred with the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, the highest honour awarded by Indian Railways.

The award was presented by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the India International Convention and Expo Centre, New Delhi.

The recognition marks a proud moment for Vijayawada Division and the SCR, acknowledging Thirumalai Kumar’s exceptional service, dedication, and all-round excellence.

Serving Indian Railways since 2001, Thirumalai has consistently delivered outstanding performance in his official duties while excelling in sports.

An accomplished international para multi-sportsperson, his sporting career spans swimming (1995–2006), athletics (2006–2018), and currently archery, where he continues to compete at a high level.

He has represented India in para-sports at 22 international events, winning 20 medals, including 11 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze. At the national level, he has secured 41 medals. In recognition of his achievements, he received the National Award for Best Divyangjan Sportsperson in 2022.

Following the award ceremony, Thirumalai met Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mohit Sonakiya at Vijayawada Division, who congratulated him for bringing laurels to Indian Railways and the nation.

Senior railway officials, including PE Edwin (ADRM, Infrastructure), Srinivasa Rao Konda (ADRM, Operations), and B Prashantha Kumar (Senior Divisional Commercial Manager), commended him, describing him as an inspiration and a shining example of perseverance and excellence.