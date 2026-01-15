Goda Devi Kalyanam held with fervour in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Sankranti festival was marked by the grand celebration of Goda Devi Kalyanam at the Sri Bhoo Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Dokiparru Mahakshetram, on Wednesday night. The divine wedding, part of the Dhanurmasa observances, drew large numbers of devotees who witnessed rituals with devotion.

The event was organised under the guidance of temple founding trustees PV Krishna Reddy and Sudha Reddy, with support from Kommareddy Bapi Reddy and Vijayabhaskaramma. Rituals were performed by P Nagi Reddy and Prasanna, who sat on the sacred platform.

Trustees, family members, village elders, and devotees participated, while Vedic scholars explained the spiritual significance of Goda Devi’s marriage to Lord Venkateswara, highlighting its connection to Dhanurmasa and Sankranti as a thanksgiving festival.

A decorated mandapam was arranged for the Kalyanam, and the temple premises were adorned with flowers and colorful lights.

Prior to the wedding, rituals such as Snapana Tirumanjanam, Abhishekam, and Edurukollu were performed. Prominent devotees including MEIL Chairman PP Reddy, CEO PV Subba Reddy, Manjari Reddy, and Megha Reddy attended with their families.

On the same day, the temple trustees released the New Year Calendar featuring major festivals. A Bommalu Koluvu (doll display) was also arranged, delighting devotees with its artistic presentation.