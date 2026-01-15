Use building scheme to regularise illegal works: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has urged residents to make use of the Building Penalisation Scheme - 2025 to regularise unauthorised constructions.

Chief City Planner K Sanjay Ratnakumar advised that action will be taken against those who fail to apply within the deadline or continue illegal construction, in accordance with existing laws. He said the Andhra Pradesh government has launched the scheme under G.O. Ms. No. 225, MA&UD (M) Department, dated 12.11.2025, to regularise unauthorised buildings across the State.

Eligible building owners must submit applications by March 11, 2026 through the online portal www.bps.ap.gov.in. Applications must be prepared by qualified Licensed Technical Personnel (LTPs) and uploaded online with all required documents. For buildings constructed before December 31, 1997, the government has offered a 25% rebate on the regularisation fee, provided the property tax receipt paid before the date is attached.

The VMC urged building owners to submit applications within time. “Action will be taken against those who fail to apply or continue illegal construction after deadline, as per the law,” Ratnakumar said.