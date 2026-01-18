Post-Sankranti traffic rush chokes highways across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: An extended Sankranti weekend, post-Kanuma departures, and a record influx of travellers returning in their own cars combined to choke national highways across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, triggering unprecedented traffic congestion and multi-hour delays.

This post-Sankranti homecoming of holidaymakers created severe traffic congestion across major highways in several districts.

As per estimates, around 1.5 lakh vehicles entered AP during the last week as families returned to their villages to celebrate Sankranti.

As the festival season drew to a close, travellers began their return journey simultaneously, placing pressure on major highway corridors leading out of the State.

The situation was further intensified as Kanuma fell on Friday, a day traditionally considered inauspicious for travel. Many people therefore avoided travelling on this day and opted to begin their return journey from Saturday. Officials expect the traffic flow to continue till Sunday, as the return of holidaymakers remains limited. Major toll plazas, including Keesara, Chillakallu, Davvuluru, Pottipadu, Eluru, and others, witnessed rush.