Foreign experts to inspect Polavaram project from today

VIJAYAWADA: The sixth round of inspection of the Polavaram Irrigation Project by a team of foreign experts will commence on Monday. The team, comprising Sean Hinchberger, David B Paul and Gian Franco Di Cicco, will inspect the Polavaram project construction site from January 19 to 21. The experts will review the progress of construction works, and provide necessary technical suggestions and advice. They will also hold detailed meetings with officials from the Central and State Water Resources Departments, and representatives of the construction agency.

On January 22, the foreign experts will meet the Chief Engineer of Polavaram project in Rajamahendravaram to discuss general and related issues. On January 23, the experts will hold discussions in New Delhi with the Chief Executive Officer and other officials of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA). Before concluding their visit, they will also meet officials of the Union Ministry of Water Resources in New Delhi. The experts’ team will be accompanied by officials from various wings of the Central Water Commission, including Sarabjit Singh Bakshi, Manish Rathore, Gaurav Tiwari, and Hemant Gautam.

Officials from CSMRS, Manish Gupta and Ravi Agrawal, and CWPRS representative VS Ramarao will also be part of the team. Senior officials associated with the Polavaram Project Authority, including member secretary M Raghuram, and Director K Shankar, will participate in the meetings. From the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department, Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Advisor M Venkateswara Rao, and NIRM Director Ajay Kumar Naitani, along with the CDO Chief Engineer, will be present.