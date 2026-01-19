Plan to use RTGS tech to combat diseases in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to intensify its fight against seasonal diseases by integrating the AWARE services of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) into the Health Department.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has announced that the platform will enable real-time monitoring of disease outbreak to help authorities take swift preventive steps.

The past five years data of diseases such as dengue, malaria, and typhoid will be analysed at the village and secretariat levels. By combining this information with weather patterns and geo-information systems, the Health Department will be able to identify potential hotspots early, and implement targeted interventions.

Officials from the Directorate of Secondary Health and Medical Education have already been briefed on how to use RTGS technology effectively, he explained. Satya Kumar emphasised that the AWARE division continuously tracks weather changes, and alerts both the government machinery and the public.