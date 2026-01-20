Andhra Pradesh HC judge underlines lawyers’ mediation role

VIJAYAWADA: High Court Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy, Executive Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), said lawyers play a crucial role in resolving disputes through mediation.

A five-day training programme on ‘Mediation’ for lawyers is being held at the Vijayawada Court premises on Monday.

As many as 35 lawyers from the erstwhile Krishna district are being trained on the “Concept and Techniques of Mediation” by senior trainers from the Tamil Nadu High Court, R Vijayakamal and Satyaravulu.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Roy said mediation was introduced to ensure quick, low-cost dispute resolution and urged lawyers to actively support settlements.

Krishna District Principal Judge Guttala Gopi said this was the sixth such programme in two years and noted that 64 advocate mediators have already been trained in the district, with more 35 joining now. APSLSA Member Secretary BSV Himabindu said about 400 lawyers across the state are being trained in this phase.

The programme, attended by judicial officers and Bezwada Bar Association members, will continue till January 23.