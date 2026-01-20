‘Andhra Pradesh livestock sector earns national recognition’: Minister Kinjaraapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s livestock wealth has earned national recognition, reflecting the State’s strong performance in animal husbandry and its growing contribution to the rural economy, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Kinjaraapu Atchannaidu said on Monday.

Speaking after launching State-wide free animal health camps (Pasu Aarogya Sibiralu) at Nidamanuru village in Vijayawada Rural mandal, the Minister said indigenous breeds such as Ongole and Punganur cattle, Godavari buffaloes, Nellore and Macherla sheep, and Aseel poultry have brought pride to the State at the national level.

He said livestock has emerged as a key pillar of Andhra Pradesh’s agrarian economy, providing livelihoods to nearly 25 lakh rural families.

The State has 108.19 lakh cattle and buffaloes, 231.49 lakh sheep and goats, ranking second in the country, and 1,078.63 lakh poultry birds. The livestock sector contributes about `1.67 lakh crore, accounting for 10.26 per cent of the State’s Gross Value Added in 2024-25.

He noted that the State stands first in the country in egg production with 2,739 crore eggs, fourth in meat production with 11.30 lakh metric tonnes, and seventh in milk production with 139.40 lakh metric tonnes, underlining the sector’s national importance.