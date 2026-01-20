Andhra SI cheats woman in name of love, gets 10-year RI

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district court has delivered a sensational verdict in a case involving cheating under the guise of love, sentencing a sub-inspector rank officer to undergo 10 years of imprisonment on Monday.

The fourth additional district and sessions court convicted Raviteja for deceiving a young woman by pretending to be in love with her and committing sexual assault.

According to police, Raviteja, who was serving as Sub-Inspector (SI) at Nagarampalem police station in Guntur district at the time of the incident, was found guilty of exploiting the victim by making false promises of marriage.

The district court held that the accused had deliberately misled the woman and abused her trust.

After Raviteja refused to marry the victim, she lodged a complaint at Nagarampalem police station in 2023, stating that he had developed a relationship with her over a period of nearly one and a half years.

She alleged that he took her to his apartment several times, promised to marry her, and later refused, thereby cheating her.

Based on her complaint, police registered cases under rape charges and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Following the case, Raviteja stopped reporting for duty, prompting the senior police officials to take the matter seriously and place him under suspension.

At present, Raviteja is posted as an Sub-Inspector at Amruthalur police station.

After a prolonged trial and detailed examination of evidence, the Guntur district court concluded that the accused had indeed deceived the woman in the name of love and subsequently sentenced Sub Inspector Raviteja to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.