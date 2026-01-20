Andhra's Gudivada hosts national school kabaddi championship

VIJAYAWADA: Labour and Krishna district in-charge Minister Vasamsetti Subhash on Monday said that the conduct of national-level kabaddi competitions in Gudivada reflects a clear change in the town’s image, which had earlier gained notoriety during the previous regime for casino games.

He said the event highlights the government’s commitment to promoting sports and nurturing young talent.

The Minister, along with MLAs Venigandla Ramu and Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, inaugurated the 69th National School Games Federation Under-14 Girls’ Kabaddi Championship at the NTR Stadium in Gudivada.

A total of 27 teams representing various States and central educational institutions are participating in the championship, which will continue till January 23.

Earlier, a rally carrying the sports torch and national flags was taken out from the Homeo College on Eluru Road through Gudivada town.

Players later took part in a march-past amid a police band, followed by cultural dance performances by students depicting the State’s heritage.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said sports instil discipline, confidence and unity among students and urged players to aim for national and international success.

MLA Venigandla Ramu said Gudivada has demonstrated its capacity to host national events and assured warm hospitality to visiting teams.