‘No compromise on hostel food quality’: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed officials to ensure that government welfare hostels across Andhra Pradesh strictly follow the prescribed food menu, stressing that there can be no compromise on this directive.

Reviewing Positive Public Perception programmes with departmental officials at the RTGS in the Secretariat on Monday, Vijayanand noted that conditions in welfare hostels have improved compared to the past but emphasised the need for further progress.

He directed authorities to guarantee that meals are served exactly as per the approved menu and to strengthen facilities for sanitation and safe drinking water.

The Chief Secretary underscored that public satisfaction levels must not decline and urged continuous monitoring of government schemes and welfare programmes. He highlighted that satisfaction levels at Anna Canteens are already high and should be maintained above 90%.

Vijayanand also called for extensive awareness campaigns on women’s safety and instructed police officials to conduct special drives across districts. Reviewing RTGS activities, he stressed the effective use of surveillance cameras to enhance monitoring.

Finance Secretary Vinay Chand, BC Welfare Secretary S Satyanarayana, Information Department Director KS Viswanathan, RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, Joint Secretary Malika Garg, and others were present.