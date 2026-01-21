Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway runs 254 special trains to handle festive rush

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) managed passenger rush during Sankranti through planning and coordination. To meet the surge, the division operated 254 special trains, ensuring smooth movement across the region.

Of these, 54 trains originated from Vijayawada, 56 arrived within the division, and 144 passed through, underscoring Vijayawada’s role as a key rail hub during peak festive travel.

The most challenging day was January 12, when Rajahmundry station handled 198 trains despite being a bottleneck with limited operational margins. On the same day, Vijayawada Junction managed 296 trains, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

Railway staff at major stations worked round the clock, focusing on train regulation, platform management, crowd control, signalling, and passenger guidance.

Personnel across departments—station staff, pointsmen, loco pilots, guards, and signal and engineering teams—collaborated seamlessly, often extending duty hours to maintain safety and punctuality.

The successful handling of the Sankranthi rush highlighted the dedication and professionalism of railway workers, whose efforts ensured that lakhs of passengers travelled safely during one of the busiest seasons of the year.

DRM Mohit Sonakiya noted that managing the Sankranthi rush is always a major operational challenge, and this year the teams rose to the occasion with coordination.