AP DyCM Pawan Kalyan consoles kin of JSP worker killed in road accident

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and JSP president Pawan Kalyan consoled the family members of party member Chandu Veeravenkata Vasantha Rayalu, who died in a road accident recently.

Pawan Kalyan went to the residence of Vasantha Rayalu at Pedachandala village in Krithivennu mandal of Pedana constituency in Krishna district on Wednesday and offered tributes. He consoled Rayalu’s wife Naga Pushpavathi, son Seetharamaraju and daughter Jahnavi.

He congratulated the family members for donating the organs of Rayalu, who was declared brain dead. Handing over a Rs 5 lakh insurance cheque, Pawan Kalyan assured that the party will stand by their family.

After learning that Jahnavi suffered from speech impairment due to hearing loss, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to extend her support through the Sravanam project of TTD.

MLAs Kagitha Krishna Prasad (Pedana), and Mandalai Budhaprasad (Avanigadda), Government Whip Bommidi Nayakar, Krishna district collector DK Balaji and others accompanied Pawan Kalyan.