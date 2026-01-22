Vijayawada Metro project uncertain over Centre's approval, funding concerns

VIJAYAWADA: The ambitious Vijayawada Metro Rail Project, conceived as a long-term solution to worsening traffic congestion and rapid urban growth, has entered a wait-and-watch phase amid uncertainty over Central Government approval, funding arrangements and concerns about the city’s infrastructure constraints.

Several public representatives have questioned the feasibility of a metro system under existing urban conditions, citing narrow roads, chronic congestion and pressure on infrastructure.

They have argued that the State Government should prioritise widening national highways and constructing additional flyovers to address immediate traffic issues arising from the rising number of vehicles and population.

In this backdrop, public representatives from Krishna district are planning to meet the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and submit a representation seeking a review of priorities in urban transport and traffic management.

“The metro project for Vijayawada is not viable. Even Hyderabad, which has nearly ten times the population of Vijayawada, is running its metro under losses. A metro system is not suitable for a city with a population of just 15 to 17 lakh. I opposed the project in 2014 and conveyed my concerns to the Chief Minister again about a month ago,” said a public representative from Vijayawada.

“Vijayawada needs more flyovers rather than a metro at this stage. Flyovers or road widening between Nidamanuru and Siddhartha Medical College, Benz Circle and PNBS Bus Station, and Benz Circle and Gosala should be taken up on priority to ease traffic congestion,” the public representative said.

Another public representative from Krishna district said they were not opposed to the metro in principle but stressed the need to first extend national highways and construct flyovers. He said all public representatives from the Krishna district plans to meet the CM soon to explain their stand.