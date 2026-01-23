Woman watches obscene videos after killing hubby

VIJAYAWADA: A woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her paramour and spent the entire night watching pornographic videos at her house in Chiluvuru village of Duggirala mandal in Guntur district.

According to Guntur police, Lokam Shiva Nagaraju, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances two days ago, married Lakshmi Madhuri in 2007 and lived with her and their two children.

Police said Lakshmi Madhuri developed an extramarital relationship with Gopi while working at a cinema theatre in Vijayawada. Unhappy with her husband’s onion business, she allegedly persuaded him to take up a job in Hyderabad. When Nagaraju came home, he found the relationship continuing and warned her, police said.

“In order to continue her relationship with Gopi, she hatched a plan to kill him and served biryani mixed with around 20 sleeping pills. After he fell into a deep sleep, she called her lover Gopi to the house, and together they killed Shiva Nagaraju,” police said.

Police said Lakshmi spent the night watching pornographic videos and raised an alarm at 4 am, claiming her husband died of a heart attack. Villagers noticed blood from his ear and facial injuries, suspected foul play, and complained. During interrogation, Lakshmi confessed of murder. Probe is underway.