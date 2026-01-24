25k students throng Kanaka Durga temple on Sri Panchami

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 25,000 students visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Sri Panchami on Friday.
Students from various places across the city and other surrounding places began arriving at the temple as early as 4am, marking the sacred day with prayers for success in their education.
To facilitate the smooth conduct of the celebrations, temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for devotees. Temple trust board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik, chief priests Durga Prasad, and temple Sthanacharyas led the rituals and offered pens and flowers to the Goddess as part of the Sri Panchami traditions.
Special rituals were performed on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam where pens and prasadam were distributed to thousands of students, symbolising the beginning and progress of learning. Chairman Gandhi, the EO, and trust board members participated in the distribution programme.
Adding spiritual significance to the celebrations, temple Sthanacharya Shiva Prasad Sharma personally conducted the traditional Aksharabhyasam (initiation into learning) for several children in the divine presence of Goddess Durga, formally ushering them into their educational journey. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha visited Durga temple and offered prayers while taking part in the Saraswati Homam, seeking blessings for the bright future of students and the welfare of the state.
Upon her arrival at the temple, Anitha was accorded a warm welcome by temple authorities and priests. After the homam, Anitha had the darshanam of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga and performed special prayers. Temple priests offered Vedic blessings and presented teertha and prasadam to the Minister.