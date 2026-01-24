25k students throng Kanaka Durga temple on Sri Panchami

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 25,000 students visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Sri Panchami on Friday.

Students from various places across the city and other surrounding places began arriving at the temple as early as 4am, marking the sacred day with prayers for success in their education.

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the celebrations, temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for devotees. Temple trust board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik, chief priests Durga Prasad, and temple Sthanacharyas led the rituals and offered pens and flowers to the Goddess as part of the Sri Panchami traditions.