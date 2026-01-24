ACB nabs Palnadu DRO for accepting bribe of Rs three lakh

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided Palnadu district collector office and caught a District Revenue Officer (DRO) while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on Friday.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer Eka Murali demanded the complainant Shaik Karimulla for processing and handing over the cheque for Rs 26.71 lakh towards the expenses incurred for providing meals to the public during the Ex-Chief Minister’s programme for the foundation of the Varikapudisala Project at Veldurthy Mandal, Palnadu district.

Not willing to pay the bribe amount, Karimulla lodged a complaint with the ACB, who verified the complaint and registered a case.

Following the case, ACB officials laid a trap and caught him red-handed at his office Chamber in the collectorate while accepting the bribe. “As the phenolphthalein test yielded positive on both hands of the accused officer, he was taken into custody and further proceedings are in progress,” said the ACB officials.