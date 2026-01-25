Andhra Pradesh DoP: Govt will show zero tolerance toward atrocities against SCs, STs

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming the State’s zero-tolerance policy towards offences against SCs and STs, Director of Prosecution (DoP), Ramakoteswara Rao Byra, asserted that strict punishment for offenders is inevitable.

He said the meeting focused on timely justice, protection of dignity, and prompt compensation to victims of atrocities. “Strict punishment of offenders not only deters future crimes but also restores confidence among victims and strengthens public faith in the criminal justice system. Offences against SC/ST communities will be pursued rigorously to secure convictions,” said the director.

The director also reviewed acquittal cases and identified gaps at the investigation and trial stages. He instructed that every acquittal must be reviewed, noting that acquittals cause severe mental anguish to victims and impose a heightened moral responsibility on special public prosecutors.

He directed prosecutors to ensure timely and adequate compensation to victims through government schemes and, wherever legally permissible, from the accused, keeping in view their financial capacity. He reiterated that justice does not end with conviction and that compensation must effectively reach victims.

The Director urged prosecutors to act with empathy, and social conscience so that justice is felt by victims.