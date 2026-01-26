Venkaiah Naidu launches ‘Sujana Health on Wheels’ in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday inaugurated two advanced medical vans under the Sujana Health on Wheels programme, funded by the Sujana Foundation at a cost of Rs 1.35 crore.

Launched with the slogan “Better Health, Happier Life, Higher Productivity,” the initiative aims to make Vijayawada West a model constituency in healthcare, fulfilling the vision of local MLA Sujana Chowdary.

The first van houses a senior doctor’s chamber, examination room, blood lab, and pharmacy offering free medicines. The second van functions as a diagnostic hub with X-ray, ECG, and 2D Echo facilities. Together, they provide comprehensive healthcare services directly to residents.

Special medical camps will be held in coordination with Urban Primary Health Centres, while patients with serious conditions will be referred to Vijayawada Government General Hospital, Mangalagiri NRI Hospital, or private facilities. A dedicated coordinator will assist patients at these hospitals.