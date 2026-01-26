Venkaiah Naidu launches ‘Sujana Health on Wheels’ in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday inaugurated two advanced medical vans under the Sujana Health on Wheels programme, funded by the Sujana Foundation at a cost of Rs 1.35 crore.
Launched with the slogan “Better Health, Happier Life, Higher Productivity,” the initiative aims to make Vijayawada West a model constituency in healthcare, fulfilling the vision of local MLA Sujana Chowdary.
The first van houses a senior doctor’s chamber, examination room, blood lab, and pharmacy offering free medicines. The second van functions as a diagnostic hub with X-ray, ECG, and 2D Echo facilities. Together, they provide comprehensive healthcare services directly to residents.
Special medical camps will be held in coordination with Urban Primary Health Centres, while patients with serious conditions will be referred to Vijayawada Government General Hospital, Mangalagiri NRI Hospital, or private facilities. A dedicated coordinator will assist patients at these hospitals.
MLA Chowdary said the programme was conceptualised after witnessing poor and middle-class residents neglecting their health during his election campaign.
Following a successful 45-day medical camp at his Bhawanipuram office, he decided to make healthcare services permanent. He thanked Naidu for inaugurating the project.
Naidu praised the mobile clinics, describing Vijayawada West residents as fortunate to have Chowdary as their representative. He commended Chowdary for independently designing, funding, and implementing public health programmes, urging other leaders to adopt similar approaches.
He stressed that healthcare must be preventive as well as reactive, highlighting Chowdary’s focus on predictive,
preventive, prescriptive, participative, and promotive programmes. Residents are encouraged to utilise the mobile medical services, which aim to transform healthcare access and improve well-being in Vijayawada West.