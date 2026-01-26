Vijayawada: Payment failures trouble pilgrims at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees visiting the Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri are facing considerable inconvenience following the introduction of a new online ticketing and payment system for darshan, special services and prasadam purchases.

Several pilgrims have complained that the system has not been implemented effectively, leading to payment failures, technical glitches and prolonged waiting times.

According to devotees, issues are most frequent during the purchase of darshan tickets and laddu prasadam, with many being forced to make online payments two or even three times due to transaction errors. “Instead of comprehensive bills for laddu prasadam, Pulihora prasadam and Pongali, the staff are asking us to pay individual bills. Also, they have put restrictions on prasadam purchase, not more than five items per head,” said a devotee, Sai Kumar.

On the other hand, technical issues in the online payment system have also resulted in devotees standing in queue lines for extended periods, despite opting for digital bookings intended to reduce waiting time. Many pilgrims have urged temple authorities to conduct awareness programmes for staff handling the system and ensure proper coordination to facilitate smooth operations.