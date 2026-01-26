Vijayawada: Payment failures trouble pilgrims at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees visiting the Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri are facing considerable inconvenience following the introduction of a new online ticketing and payment system for darshan, special services and prasadam purchases.
Several pilgrims have complained that the system has not been implemented effectively, leading to payment failures, technical glitches and prolonged waiting times.
According to devotees, issues are most frequent during the purchase of darshan tickets and laddu prasadam, with many being forced to make online payments two or even three times due to transaction errors. “Instead of comprehensive bills for laddu prasadam, Pulihora prasadam and Pongali, the staff are asking us to pay individual bills. Also, they have put restrictions on prasadam purchase, not more than five items per head,” said a devotee, Sai Kumar.
On the other hand, technical issues in the online payment system have also resulted in devotees standing in queue lines for extended periods, despite opting for digital bookings intended to reduce waiting time. Many pilgrims have urged temple authorities to conduct awareness programmes for staff handling the system and ensure proper coordination to facilitate smooth operations.
Aggrieved devotees said they have brought the issue to the notice of higher officials, requesting immediate rectification of the problems and improved monitoring of the online payment process.
Responding to the complaints, temple officials stated that the matter has been taken seriously and corrective measures are underway. They assured devotees that technical issues are being addressed and steps are being taken to streamline the online ticketing and payment system to ensure a hassle-free experience for pilgrims. “Staff looking after the counters are being given training on the online services, and all the issues will be rectified soon, ensuring strict adherence to online services on par with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD),” said the EO VK Seena Naik.
Adding to confusion, there is no separate bank account for the temple’s online transactions. Instead, the amount collected through the digital platform is reportedly being credited to the Endowments commissioner’s office account. This has allegedly led to misunderstandings regarding the sale and accounting of laddu prasadam, raising confusion on the revenue particulars.