APCRDA allots returnable plots to 16 Amaravati ryots

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Thursday allotted returnable plots to 16 eligible Amaravati farmers from Undavalli village who had contributed their lands for the construction of the Seed Axis Road in the people’s capital, Amaravati.

A total of 21 returnable plots were allocated through the e-lottery system conducted at the APCRDA office in Rayapudi, comprising 13 residential plots and 8 commercial plots.

The allotment was carried out through an online random system. In the presence of the beneficiary farmers, a trial run for both residential and commercial plots was conducted before live e-lottery process.

Following the completion of the lottery, APCRDA officials issued provisional certificates to the farmers who were allotted the returnable plots.

Addressing the gathering, Special Grade Deputy Collector (Capital City), APCRDA, Sri Vasantharayudu, advised the beneficiary farmers to complete the registration process at the earliest.

He further stated that GIS personnel and village surveyors have been deployed to assist farmers by explaining the exact geographical locations of their respective allotted plots.

Planning Director B Suresh Kumar, Special Deputy Collector AG Chinnikrishna, along with APCRDA officials and staff, were present.