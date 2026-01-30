CM to launch new block at Guntur GGH today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Guntur and Kuppam this week, inaugurating key health and development projects and participating in welfare programmes.

On Friday, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Maternal and Child Health Centre at Guntur Government Hospital.

The building was funded with a Rs 100 crore contribution from the Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America, with the State government allocating an additional Rs 27 crore for medical equipment, furniture, and facilities. Naidu had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2018.

Following the Guntur programme, the Chief Minister will begin a three-day tour of Kuppam, his home constituency, where he will launch development and welfare initiatives worth nearly Rs 690 crore.

On the first day, Naidu will inaugurate the Agastya Vidyachal Academy built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, lay the foundation for a Rs 10 crore Learners’ Accommodation Centre, and a Rs 2 crore Oberoi Visitors Centre.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister will distribute social security pensions at Beggullapalle Panchayat and participate in the distribution of 5,555 e-cycles.

On Sunday, that is the final day of his tour, the Chief Minister will hold meetings with party cadres and review the development initiatives of the constituency before returning to Amaravati in the evening.