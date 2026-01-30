Create awareness on Census, says CS

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed the District Collectors to create widespread awareness among the public regarding the 2027 Census in the State.
On Thursday, he held a video conference with the District Collectors from the Secretariat on the upcoming 2027 Census, the establishment of MSME parks in 175 assembly constituencies, land allocation for the construction of dispensaries and IMS hospitals, and positive public perception.
He clarified to the Collectors that the State Census Director has issued appropriate guidelines, and that they should follow and strive to conduct the upcoming census process.
Vijayanand directed AP Census Director J Nivas to publish special IEC material for public awareness on the 2027 Census and send it to all districts.
Nivas stated that the last census was conducted in 2011 and the next census will be conducted next year. He explained that the upcoming census process will be conducted in two phases. While the first phase being Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO), and the second phase being Population Enumeration (PE).
He explained that the Central government issued a gazette notification regarding this on June 16, 2025, and a notification for the first phase of the census was issued on January 7.
He informed that the House Listing and Housing Census process will take place from April 1 to September 30.