Create awareness on Census, says CS

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed the District Collectors to create widespread awareness among the public regarding the 2027 Census in the State.

On Thursday, he held a video conference with the District Collectors from the Secretariat on the upcoming 2027 Census, the establishment of MSME parks in 175 assembly constituencies, land allocation for the construction of dispensaries and IMS hospitals, and positive public perception.

He clarified to the Collectors that the State Census Director has issued appropriate guidelines, and that they should follow and strive to conduct the upcoming census process.

Vijayanand directed AP Census Director J Nivas to publish special IEC material for public awareness on the 2027 Census and send it to all districts.