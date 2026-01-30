Minister releases Excise Assn diary and calendar

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Prohibition and Excise and Mines Kollu Ravindra on Thursday released the Diary-2026 of the AP Prohibition and Excise Gazetted Officers Association and the Executive Officers Association, along with the Calendar-2026 of the Prohibition and Excise Constables and Head Constables Association at the Office of the Commissioner (Prohibition and Excise) in Mangalagiri.

The minister said the government had introduced the Excise Suraksha App with public health as a priority to ensure the supply of quality liquor. He alleged that the previous government had bifurcated the Prohibition and Excise Department, which led to the supply of substandard liquor and adversely affected public health.

Ravindra assured that issues would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and that steps would be taken to complete the process at the earliest.

Principal Secretary (Prohibition and Excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena said that, under the directions of the Chief Minister, AP has become the first State in the country to be free from illicit toddy (Natu Sara).