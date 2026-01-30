NDA govt committed to economic welfare of fishermen: Kollu

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government in the State has reiterated its focus on the welfare and development of fisherfolk, pledging to strengthen cooperative societies and transform every fisherman into an entrepreneur.

At the swearing-in ceremony of the new governing body of the Andhra Pradesh State Federation of Fishermen Cooperative Societies (AFCOF) held at Tummalapalli Kala Kshetram, newly elected Chairman Yatagiri Ram Prasad vowed to tour fishing villages, understand local issues, and bring them to the government’s attention for resolution.

He credited Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for recognising hardworking grassroots leaders across communities.

Speaking at the event, Minister Kollu Ravindra (Mines, Geology & Excise) emphasised that the government’s goal is to empower fishermen as industrial entrepreneurs.

He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s vast 972 km coastline, supporting lakhs of families dependent on fishing.

Ravindra recalled how the coalition government annulled G.O. 217, which was detrimental to fisherfolk, and introduced welfare measures such as residential schools and ban-period relief during fishing restrictions.

BC Welfare Minister S Savitha praised the courage and resilience of fishermen, noting their crucial role in supporting the government.

She announced that the fishermen’s allowance has been doubled from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, and reminded that 47% of seats in nine residential schools are reserved for children of fishing families.

Subsidies are being provided for diesel, nets, boats, ice boxes, and mopeds, while women engaged in aquaculture receive 60% subsidies to encourage their participation.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu underscored the historic role of fisherfolk in supporting the state’s leadership.

He recalled that until former CM NT Rama Rao’s tenure, fishermen were seen only as a vote bank, but later gained political and social recognition.