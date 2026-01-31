Minister Narayana launches newly designed websites for 123 civic bodies in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Narayana participated online in the regional conference of municipal commissioners held in Anantapur.

During the session, he formally launched newly designed websites for all 123 municipalities in the state, integrated with a central dashboard to provide comprehensive information and online payment facilities.

The Minister explained that the new websites will serve as a one-stop platform for municipal services, updates, notifications, and official social media feeds. An AI-based virtual assistant named Puramitra has been integrated into the system to help citizens quickly access services, register complaints, and obtain property-related information using their mobile numbers.

The initiative, he said, is part of a broader push toward digital governance and citizen-centric service delivery. He stressed the importance of prioritising solid and liquid waste management, drinking water supply, and street lighting across all municipalities.

He directed commissioners to monitor sanitation daily, use sweeping machines for road cleaning, and ensure legacy waste is cleared by March 31, with areas redeveloped into parks. He instructed officials to accelerate the construction of TIDCO houses and take strict action against unauthorised buildings and layouts, while simultaneously creating public awareness about regularisation processes.

The Minister highlighted that underground drainage projects are being taken up under AMRUT and other schemes, with tenders finalised and foundation works to be launched by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in mid-February.

He assured that these works would be completed within two years. Commending reforms in the Town Planning Department, he noted AP leads India in planning transparency.

He praised Director Vidyullatha for introducing key changes such as rationalising road widths, simplifying fire safety norms, and streamlining approval processes. These reforms, he said, have positioned the state at the forefront of urban planning innovation.