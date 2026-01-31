Police seize 198 kg of ganja in Bapatla, two held

VIJAYAWADA: Bapatla police on Friday seized 198 kg of ganja and arrested two persons for illegally transporting the contraband.

Police seized a Bolero mini truck used for transporting the ganja and registered a case under sections of the NDPS Act.

SP B Umamaheswar identified the accused as Manjunadha Eerappa, driver and Karthik Hanur Rajappa, a daily wage labourer. Police said the accused acted on the instructions of a Tamil Nadu-based contractor and travelled from Hanur on January 27.

They reached near Tuni in AP on January 29, where a person loaded 99 packets of ganja, each weighing about 2 kg, into their vehicle. Acting on tip-off, a police team conducted checks at the toll plaza and seized ganja.