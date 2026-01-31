VCHE inauguration in Vijayawada on February 1

VIJAYAWADA: The Ramakrishna Mission will inaugurate the Vivekananda Centre for Human Excellence (VCHE) at Gandhinagar in Vijayawada on February 1, marking a major milestone in the Mission’s 25-year presence in the city and aiming to create a value-based ecosystem for youth development in AP.

Ramakrishna Mission president, Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, will launch the centre, while former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will attend as the chief guest.

The inauguration coincides with the birth anniversary of Swami Adbhutananda Maharaj, adding significance to it.

According to Swami Sitikanthananda, the centre has been conceived in alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He said the Centre for Human Excellence seeks to bridge the gap between academic education and character building by offering programmes that integrate ethics, values and practical life skills.

The centre will provide value-based training for civil services aspirants with a focus on ethics and public life, along with programmes in meditation, yoga and mental wellness to address stress and digital addiction among youth.

It will offer leadership training and public speaking programmes, while a Bala Samskara Kendra will introduce children to classical music, dance and moral stories rooted in Indian culture.

Built at a cost of `8.5 crore, the six-storeyed facility has been designed to combine modern infrastructure with spiritual environment. It houses a high-tech bookstore, a temple space for meditation, multiple classrooms for competitive examinations and skill training, and a large dining hall to cater visiting devotees.