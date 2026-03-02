Thousands witness celestial wedding in Andhra Pradesh's Vuyyuru

VIJAYAWADA: Vuyyuru town in Krishna district witnessed a historic and spiritually uplifting celebration on Sunday as thousands of devotees gathered for the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Organised under aegis of Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam of Dokiparru Mahakshetram, this marked the first time the sacred Kalyanam of the presiding deity was performed outside temple premises.

The grand event took place at an open ground near Reliance Smart, where a magnificently decorated stage adorned with flowers and traditional embellishments was erected.

The Utsava Idols were placed on the dais, and Vedic scholars performed elaborate rituals amid sacred chants, Mangala vadyams, and devotional music. Before the ceremony, the deities were taken in a traditional procession, allowing devotees to receive divine darshan.

The arrangements were overseen by MEIL Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy and Director Sudha Reddy, along with trustees Kommareddy Bapireddy and Vijayabhaskaramma. Founder Trustee Sudha Reddy, her family, and other dignitaries participated in the rituals, offering prayers for universal peace and prosperity.

Devotees from across the region attended in large numbers, considering it a rare spiritual fortune. Following the ceremony, prasadam was distributed to all attendees.

Adding to the devotional fervour, cultural programs featured soulful Annamacharya Keerthanas, classical dance performances, Kerala percussion ensembles, and Kolatam by women devotees.

The spiritually charged atmosphere elevated the experience, making the Srinivasa Kalyanam in Vuyyuru a memorable and historic event that united thousands in devotion and divine grace.